Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ranks second in the state for restoring vision

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ranks second in the state for restoring patients’ vision through cataract surgeries. In the past eight months, a total of 28,712 cataract surgeries have been performed across district hospitals, GMCH, and private hospitals, helping patients regain their eyesight.

Under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), cataract surgeries, eye donation collection, school eye screenings, eyeglass distribution, and other eye surgeries are conducted, with physical and financial reports submitted monthly to the Directorate of Health Services. According to these reports, Pune district ranks first in cataract surgeries, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar second, and Wardha third.

Contribution of all staff

The district has achieved second place in the state for cataract surgeries thanks to the excellent work of ophthalmic surgeons, eye care officers, nurses, anesthetists, and pathology teams. All health institutions in the district conduct cataract screening and preliminary tests, and surgeries are scheduled at the civil hospital.

— Dr. Kamalakar Mudkhedkar, civil surgeon

Joy on patients’ faces is the biggest reward

Under the guidance of senior staff, daily eye examinations, surgeries, school eye screenings, and eyeglass distribution are carried out at the hospitals. At the state level, the district has earned the second position for cataract surgeries, bringing joy and satisfaction to the faces of patients.

— Dr. Santosh Kale, district ophthalmic surgeon