Chikalthana airport conducts mock fire drill

A sudden fire broke out in the 'ATS' tower of Chikalthana International Airport on Wednesday, causing a significant spread of smoke.

Acting on the tip, the airport's fire brigade quickly responded, safely evacuating all officials and staff. However, this was not a high emergency but a demonstration conducted as part of a "mock drill." During the event, airport director Sharad Yewale, fire AGM D.D. Murumkar, fire manager C.S. Rawat along with department heads, officials and staff were present. Sharad Yewale explained that the mock drill was conducted to review safety preparedness.