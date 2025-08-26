Chikalthana Ganpati 2025 Decoration: Sant Savata Ganesh Mandal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Builds Badrinath Dham Temple Replica

Chikalthana is set to witness a new attraction this year as the Sant Savata Ganesh Mandal is constructing a replica of the Badrinath Dham temple. This structure is expected to be one of the highlights of the upcoming Ganesh festival.

The Sant Savata Ganesh Mandal, well known for its magnificent presentations, has this year chosen the premises of the Savata Maharaj Temple for the display. Traditionally, the display would be set up along the roadside, but due to ongoing road widening work, the mandal has shifted it inside the temple grounds.

Badrinath Dham, one of the Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand, is home to the Padmasana idol of Lord Vishnu. Replicating it, the mandal is building a structure 80 feet tall and 120 feet long. This marks the 42nd year of the mandal, which in previous years created replicas of Kedarnath Dham and Amarnath Dham. Next year, the mandal plans to present Rameshwaram Dham.

For the success of the festival, mandal president Balu Navpute, along with Sagar Navpute, Yogesh Gote, Vinod Dhotre, Nandu Navpute, Sunil Gajre, Madan Navpute, Sominath Kawde, Ravi Kawde, and other members, are working tirelessly.