Children drama camp from May 21

Aurangabad, May 19:

To impart drama and study lessons to the children in their spare time during summer vacation and relieve the stress of lockdown, the Pankh Natya Sanskar Kala Academy has organised a children’s drama camp between May 21 to June 5 at 4 pm at Pankh pre-school and day care center.

The camp will be held in two groups, ‘Bud Group’ for 1st-4th standard and ‘Flower Group’ for 5th-10th class students. Experts from the field of drama and theater will be guiding the students. The camp will focus on topics like sanskar and study through drama, lessons to overcome the fears of students and career related guidance in the field of Art. The camp will be helpful for the students who want to pursue a career in film, series and drama. Participants can call on 8446844620 for further information.