Children Drama Festival to be held in Sept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and the city branch of Balrangbhumi Parishad will jointly organise a State level Marathi children’s drama festival in September as part of the golden jubilee year of the department.

Dramatics Department head Smita Sable said that the drama festival will be organised at the university between September 8 and 10. She said that the objective of the festival is to provide a platform for child theatre artists. There will be three categories for participation. They are ‘Bal, Kishor and Kumar. Only 25 teams will get the opportunity to participate in the drama festival.

The registration has already begun and its last date is August 15. The best team will get a Rs 21,000 prize while the runner-up team will get Rs 15,000. The consolation prize is Rs 11,000. The winners will also get a memento and certificate. Smita Sable said that the prizes for the individuals also be given for the best acting, direction and music composition.

District president of Balrangbhumi Parishad Bhagyaravi Kulkarni, its coordinator Asif Ansari, Dr Vaishali Bodhile and Dr Gajanan Dandge from the Dramatics Department and others were present at the briefing.