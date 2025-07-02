Chitegaon plot dealer murdered; former sarpanch among 6 arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Six people, including former Chitegaon sarpanch, have been arrested for the murder of land dealer Sheikh Akbar. His body was found under a bridge near Dadegaon in Paithan on Tuesday, bearing signs of brutal assault.

The arrested include Wahed Shaikh, Latif Shaikh, Mobin Sayyed (all from Chitegaon), Shahrukh alias Fazal Shaikh (Kaygaon), Sonaji Bhujbal (Dahifal, Shevgaon tehsil), and Iqbal Jamadar (Paithan MIDC). As per the complaint by Sahil Shaikh (21), the victim’s son, Akbar had left home on June 30 around 11 am in a Scorpio (MH-12-JZ-7512) with Shahrukh and two others. When he didn’t return, his family tracked his phone, which last pinged near Dhorkin on Paithan Road. His body was later discovered under the bridge. Tension prevailed in Chitegaon during the funeral, prompting a heavy police deployment. The investigation is underway under assistant police inspector Nilesh Shelke, with PSI Mahesh Ghuge and constable Appasaheb Mali handling the case.