Choose career by maintaining passion: Actor Sainkeet Kamat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “We must make a career in the field we love in our life. When we start doing what we love, the difficulties we face do not seem like a struggle,” said actor Sainkeet Kamat

He was speaking at the annual gathering ‘Spectacle 25’ organised by the University Department of Information and Communication Technology, MGM University at Rukmini Auditorium on Monday.

D. Virat Giri (Director, Sanjay Ghodawat Institute), MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dr Sharvari Tamane, A M Ansari and others were present.

Kamat said, “Nothing is small or big in this world, no person is big or small, no career is small or big. The world has come closer and due to this, many options for careers are available. Although the concept of success is different for everyone, if we keep working while preserving our uniqueness, one day we will become successful,” he added.