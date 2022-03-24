Choose happiness even in adverse situation... Chetana Foundation celebrates Happiness Week

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Chetana Empowerment Foundation and the International Happiness Day falling on March 20, Happiness Week celebrations were organised from March 12 to 20. The initiative 'Life Ka Password Khushi' was implemented through social media. The objective of this public awareness programme was to learn how to inculcate good habits in the human mind. More than 1,050 people participated in it, with the aim of accumulating 100 minutes of happiness without any condition in their lives, like 15 minutes every day for a whole week.

Participants gave their feedback on the last day of the week and expressed how this week had been beneficial for them. A webinar on 'Life Ka Password Khushi' was organized. Dr Sachin Paran, Mumbai who is experienced in science and spirituality, guided participants. In the adverse situation we should make a habit of choosing happiness and live a meaningful life with a sense of gratitude because we have seen that, those who live a meaningful life are always happy, he said.

Vivek Randad, President of the Society, Mithali Lathi, vice-president and other trustees expressed confidence that more and more people will be benefited by the initiative.