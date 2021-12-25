Christmas celebrated by offering special prayers

Aurangabad, Dec 25:

The Christian brethren celebrated Christmas with enthusiasm and religious gaiety by offering special prayers in various churches in the city. The festival of the birth of Jesus Christ was celebrated by singing Christmas carols.A special prayer was organised in Christ Church in Cantonment on Friday midnight. Christian brethren busted crackers at midnight at various parts of the city. On Saturday, people attired in new clothes gathered in various churches in the city for prayers. People were very excited as Christmas was celebrated together in the churches after two years due to the corona crisis. Special Mass was conducted and special messages were given in all-sects churches.

In Christ Church, the priest in charge Rev Ranjan Rathod, and assistant priest Rev. S S Battise conducted various rituals. In a message at Saint Philip Church in Cantonment, Rev Sushil Ghule said, everyone must help those people having sorrows and engulfed in poverty. He appealed to the devotees to celebrate Christmas with poor people.

Sweets, clothes, and other articles were distributed to the poor people through Emmanuel Church Ministries.

In Sharon Church, Bhavsinghpura, devotional songs were presented under the guidance of Rev Pravin Khanpate.

In Syfem Holy Church, Osmanpura, Rev Sushil Kamble and brother John Salve gave the message of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Messages and carols were delivered by Rev Samuel Nikalje in Holy Trinity Church, Rev Prabhudas Aksal at Saint Stephen Church, Rev Vinay Gaikwad in Church of the Nazrene (city), Jubilee Park, Rev P D Patil in Church of the Nazrene, Cidco, Rev Vijay N Pandhare in Saint Thomas Believers Church, Harsul and others. Cultural prorgrammes were also organised.

The tableaux of the birth of Jesus Christ at various places in the city were the centre of attraction for the people. People, especially children and youngsters were seen clicking selfies with the tableaux.