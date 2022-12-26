Christmas celebration at Utopian Kidzone
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 26, 2022 03:45 PM 2022-12-26T15:45:02+5:30 2022-12-26T15:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Utopian Kidzone a playschool celebrated Christmas. All staff and students were dressed up in red and white attire. Christmas tree making was taught to kids. Movies related to the birth of Jesus and other stories were screened, said school director Abhay Srivastava and principal Rashmi Srivastava.