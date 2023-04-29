Cidco MIDC police arrest drunkard Raju

- One minor boy got saved.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The intermittent narration by the little Shivam (8 years) who escaped from the jaws of death, was giving goosebumps to police.

Shivam told the cops that his father first threw his brother Shreyas (4 years) into the well. I started crying loudly on seeing this, but my father paid no heed and he also picked me up and threw me in the well. Total darkness spread before my eyes, but co-incidentally, a rope touched my hand. I held it tightly with one hand and held the hand of Shreyas, but he slipped from my hand and got drowned in the well water. The cops got emotional on listening to the hair-raising real story.

It may be noted Raju Prakash Bhosale (35) of Chaudhary Colony in Chikalthana was a drunkard. His wife left his house and was not ready to stay with him despite making all efforts. In this fit of anger, Raju threw Shivam and Shreyas into the well on Friday night. However, a good samaritan acted promptly and succeeded in saving Shivam.

Acting upon the complaint lodged by the accused’s younger brother Ganesh Prakash Bhosale, the Cidco MIDC police has registered an offence of murder and an attempt to murder against Raju Bhosale. Assistant police inspector (API) Shivaji Chaure arrested Raju and is investigating further.

Shivam explained how his father took them out of the house saying that they will go for an outing and spend leisure time. He took us to the well and threw them one by one.

It is learnt that the drunkard Raju would frequently quarrel with his wife. To get rid of the frequent fights, his wife left Raju, three months ago. As a result, Raju was staying with the two kids, his parents and younger brother and sister-in-law. Raju would also abuse and quarrel with them as well occasionally. He would also abuse his father-in-law and mother-in-law on the phone telling them to send his wife back to stay with him.

Last rites on Shreyas

The post-mortem on Shreyas was performed at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and then the last rites on the minor boy were held at Chikalthana crematorium today afternoon.