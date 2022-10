CISF Inspector Khan gets ‘Utkrist Seva Padak

Aurangabad, July 21:

Inspector Shiraz Khan (CISF), a native of Aurangabad has been conferred the prestigious union Home Minister's "Utkrist Seva Padak" award. He is presently on deputation in Saudi Arabia appointed for Hajj pilgrimage, 2022.

Throughout his career in CISF, Inspector Khan worked in various airports in India such as Mumbai, Pune, Raipur and Aurangabad.

The Government of India has awarded him with the "Union Home Minister Utkrist Seva Padak".

Senior officers, colleagues, relatives and friends congratulated him on his achievement.