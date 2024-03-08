Citizens celebrate Maha Shivratri with fervor and devotion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents immersed themselves in the festivities of Mahashivratri on Friday. The city echoed with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" as devotees thronged Mahadev temples for religious ceremonies.

Devotees thronged Mahadev temples across the city, including Bhavsingpura, Srikshetra Shiv Colony, Pardeshwar Temple, Omkareshwar Temple, Siddeshwar Mahadev Temple, and others, for Abhishek, Laghu Rudrabhishek and Prasad. Long queues of devotees were observed throughout the day.

Blood donation camp

Lions Blood Bank organized a blood donation camp specifically for devotees. By evening, a commendable 190 devotees had donated blood, demonstrating a strong sense of social responsibility.

Extra public transport

Recognizing the surge in devotees visiting the Ellora Caves, the ST corporation provided additional buses. Ten buses each departed from Cidco bus stand, Central bus stand, and Paithan depot, with additional buses from Vaijapur, Kannad, and Gangapur depots. This initiative received a positive response from devotees.

Temple highlights

Khadkeshwar temple: The Khadkeshwar Shiv Mandir was adorned with dazzling electric lights, attracting devotees throughout the day. The morning witnessed the largest crowds, with a steady stream of visitors even in the afternoon and evening.

Narmadeshwar temple: Following tradition, a devotional music programme and recital were held at the Narmadeshwar Temple premises in Cidco. Renowned singer and composer Pramod Sarkate and Yuvaratna awardee Swaraj Sarkate enthralled devotees with soulful music.