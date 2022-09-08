Citizens crack coconuts worth Rs 2 crore in past two months

Festive season increases the demand for coconuts

Aurangabad, Sep 8:

There is a huge demand for coconuts in the markets during the festive season. Accordingly, there has been a turnover of more than two crore rupees from the sale of around 13 to 15 lakh coconuts in the past two months.

Nearly 80 per cent coconuts sold in Aurangabad markets come from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. A transport truck carries around thirty to thirty five thousand coconuts. After two years, the festivals are being celebrated without any restrictions. Hence the demand for coconuts has increased a lot as compared to the previous two years and this year coconut is available in wholesale markets and is sold for Rs 1100 to Rs 1300 per hundred and for Rs 1500 to Rs 1800 in the retail markets.

There is a huge demand for coconuts during Shravan, Nagpanchami, Narali Purnima, Dahihandi, Ganeshotsav and Dussehra. Along with its spiritual importance, it is also used in preparation of various delicacies. The government imposes five percent GST on essential commodities. But since coconut is classified as a fruit, GST is not levied on fruits and vegetables. Therefore, coconut sales business is favourable for many traders. Many Ganesh devotees offer coconut garlands to the sarvajanik ganesh mandals as an offering. Hence there is a huge demand for coconuts among the devotees. Accordingly, local traders have ordered large quantities of coconuts from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Demand to grow in next few months

Compared to the last two years, there is a good demand for coconuts in the market this year due to removal of restrictions on the festivals this year. The coconuts were sold for Rs 30 to Rs 35 during covid, however now the rates have come down and coconuts are being sold for Rs 20 to Rs 25 per piece. The demand will grow further in the next two months, said Mallikarjun Pillai.