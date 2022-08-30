Citizens get ready to welcome Ganpati Bappa

Rush for buying idols, decorative materials, citizens are ready to welcome

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

People were in complete shopping spree in various city markets for buying idols, decorative and other essential items for the past two days ahead of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on August 31. The installation of the festive idol of Sansthan Ganpati, known as 'Gramdaivat’ of the city will be held at 10.30 am.

The citizens have all geared up to welcome Ganpati Bappa to their households on Wednesday. There was tremendous enthusiasm among the citizens who were out to purchase various items for Ganeshotsav. Huge rush was seen in shops selling idols, decoration, sweets, puja material and rangolis. Areas including Gulmandi, Supari Hanuman road, Machli Khadak, Aurangpura, Gajanan Maharaj temple, TV Centre Chowk and Padampura were crowded with people till late in the night.

People were seen making advance booking of the idol of their choice to avoid the rush. The rush caused traffic jams on various roads in the city. The traders are expecting a turnover of crores of rupees on Wednesday.

Small and nano idols in demand

On an average, citizens install Ganesh idols ranging from half to two feet. But it has been said in the scriptures that an idol up to 6 inches should be installed in the house. The number of buyers of nano idols is also huge. Hence sculptors also make idols of 6 to 9 inch. Among these, Dagdusheth Halwai and Kasba Ganpati are preferred.

Best time to install the idol

Ganesh Mandals prefer installing the idols in the evening. Suresh Kedare Guruji informed that preferably the idol in a house should be installed before 1.30 pm.