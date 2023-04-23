Citizens opting for AC to stay cool this summer

Scorching temperatures push up the demand, 3000 ACs sold in two months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is experiencing a scorching temperature this summer. Experts predict that temperatures could reach up to 43 degrees Celsius(°C) in the coming days. Currently, the weather in the city is hot with occasional cloudy atmosphere, further increasing the heat index. Due to this, even middle-class households are now opting for air conditioning to stay comfortable, and Air Conditioner (AC) sales have surged in the city.

Electronics product distributor Pankaj Agrawal said that 3,000 AC units were sold this season, with preparations to sell an additional 3,000 units in the coming month. Last year alone, the city sold 5,000 AC’s during the summer season, and experts predict that 6,000 units will be sold this year. The demand for air conditioners is expected to increase due to the scorching temperature.

Preference to five star rating

When purchasing an AC, the first thing consumers consider is the product's star rating, which is provided by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The rating indicates how much electricity the AC will consume, with a 5-star rating indicating less electricity consumption. Of the 3,000 AC units sold in the city, 80 percent of the customers opted for the 5-star rating.

Two to three ACs in one house

The number of households buying multiple AC units has increased in recent years. Previously, households had one television set, but now they have two to three televisions in different rooms, and the same trend applies to ACs. Many households now purchase two to three air conditioning units for different rooms in their homes.

Increase in life span

The government has ordered the use of 100 percent copper in air conditioning units instead of aluminum, which has increased the lifespan of AC’s but also led to a 10 percent price hike. AC units have also become more advanced, with artificial intelligence technology being used to estimate the size of the room, the number of people in the house, and the temperature required to maintain a comfortable environment. Wi-Fi connectivity has also been introduced, allowing users to operate their AC’s from their mobile phones, even when they are not at home.