Citizens taking 15-km detour as bridge washed away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The bridge over the Waghadi river on the Jalgaon Ghat-Jaitapur road in Kannad tehsil was washed away because of heavy rains on Saturday.

Given this, citizens have to take a 15-km detour to reach this village, which is just four km away. Jalgaon Ghat-Jaitapur, the two villages have been disconnected from each other for six days.

The river flooded due to the heavy rains in the area and a portion of the bridge was washed away on July 20.

Even then, this bridge was closed for traffic for a month. The bridge was washed away completely in the heavy rains that occurred last Saturday. Therefore, those travelling on this route have to take a 15-km detour to Jaitapur via Jalgaon Ghat, Aathegaon.

Box

Wading through 5 feet of water

Students, farmers, citizens, especially women from agricultural settlements, have to risk their lives by crossing the river through four to five feet of water near the bridge. Since the bridge has been washed away, the citizens of both villages are demanding that the relevant department build a new bridge here as soon as possible.