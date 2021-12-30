Citizens to experience drop in temperature this week

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The citizens experienced a sharp dip in the temperature today. The day to day life was paralysed due to the gloomy atmosphere and low temperature since the morning hours. According to the Chikalthana Weather Bureau, the minimum temperature recorded today was 12.6-degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was 21.7 degrees celsius. It is learnt that the minimum temperature of Mahabaleshwar was also 12.2 degrees celsius today.

The cool breeze and drop in climate discouraged people from stepping out of their homes. The kids and the elderly citizens were shivering with cold. There was sunrise for a short period of time. The top-end range of the mountains on the outskirts of the city was seen dipped in the fog. Hence the people in large number avoided stepping out of their homes. The roads leading to commercial markets wore a deserted look during the whole day.

Cool breeze for one more week

The change in climate increased the number of patients suffering from cold and cough. there will be drop-in the climate for seven more days. Presently, the cool breeze has increased. We all are experiencing a rise in cold weather. Hence once should step out of homes for important works only by wearing or putting on warm woollen clothes, said the weather expert Shrinivas Aundhkar adding that kids and senior citizens should take special care.

Boxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Prediction of temperature (in degree celsius) in next 7 days

Date Min Temp Max Temp

Dec 3113.0 27.0

Jan 114.0 28.0

Jan 214.0 28.0

Jan 314.0 28.0

Jan 414.0 28.0

Jan 514.0 28.0