Citizens turn their back on Gunthewari camp

Only 35 inquiries from citizens during the day

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Now 100 percent fee will be charged in Gunthewari scheme as the municipal corporation has discontinued the 50 percent fee waiver concession for regularizing the properties. Hence the citizens turned their backs on the camp set up by the municipal corporation in the Satara-Deolai area. During the day only 35 citizens inquired about Gunthewari.

The state government approved the Gunthewari Act to regularize unauthorized properties till December 31, 2020. Accordingly, the municipal corporation started the implementation of Gunthewari scheme and gave 50 percent concession for regularization of residential constructions up to 1500 sq ft. However, a 100 percent fee will have to be paid from September 1. Meanwhile, municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary reviewed the town planning department and Gunthewari files and had ordered that Gunthewari camps be held in the city.

A camp was organised in the Satara-Deolai area. This camp received very little response from the citizens. During the day, only few citizens took information about Gunthewari. As soon as the officials said that 100 percent fee will be charged for Gunthewari, the citizens clearly said that they are not ready to pay full fees.