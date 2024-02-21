Citizes cheated, CSMC still silent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) demolished 125 properties demolished in the Vishrantinagar area for the proposed 80-foot road in front of the Mukundwadi Railway Gate. Common men were cheated while the CSMC kept silent.

Many questions are being raised after this action. Some of the questions are as follows;

--The CSMC knew that plotting was made on DP road, why didn't it stop it?

-- Why have building inspectors turned a blind eye to this to date?

-- Illegal sale of liquor, ganja dens were running till date with whose support?

-- Why didn't the CSMC put up a board informing people not to purchase any plot on DP Road?

--Will cases will be lodged against land mafias for sell plotting for 20 to 25 years?

-- Who is responsible for cheating common men and poor citizens?

-- How illegal plotting business is still going near Jhenda Chowk?

--Why didn't the CSMC take a lesson even after burning the JCB in Rajnagar?

--When will the encroachments on Ahilyadevi Holkar to Shivaji Nagar road be removed?