City bicyclists ride to participate in flag hoisting function at Devgiri Fort

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bizarre incident, a group of 160 bicyclists will be reaching Devgiri Fort (Daulatabad) by riding their bicycles to participate in the flag hoisting ceremony, in the early morning on Independence Day (August 15).

The bicycle enthusiasts have been riding their bicycles to attend the flag hoisting ceremonies at the fort on Independence Day and Republic Day for the last seven years.

The rally comprising 160 members would gather beneath the Seven Hills flyover at 5.30 am and proceed towards the destination at 6 am. The members wear the same colour T-shirt. With the shouting of slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ the rally starts via Akashwani Chowk, Kranti Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, Nagar Naka, Daulatabad T-Point and reaches the fort at 7 am.

After a little break, the members start climbing up 750 stairs of the fort and reach Mendha Tope (Canon) at 8 am. They participate in the function wherein the tehsildar hoist the tricolour at 8.15 am.

DCA secretary Charanjeet Singh Sangha said,“For the last seven years, we have been reaching the fort by riding our bicycles to participate in the flag hoisting function on August 15 and January 26 every year. We started with 50 participants and today we have 160 enthusiasts. There are members of different age groups in the bicycle rally. We have participation from members from age 10 to 70 years.”

Age is just a number for me

“I have been riding a bicycle since the age of 55. I ride 15-20 kms daily. It is a matter of pride for me to participate in the flag hoisting function at the fort by riding a bicycle. It is indeed a golden moment of life,” says a 70-year-old Mohan Unhale.