City buzzing as Ayodhya's Shri Ram temple inauguration nears

Electric lighting on the houses, flags with the image of Sri Ram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the eve of the inauguration and Pran Pratistha ceremony of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, there was great excitement among the citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday. Electric lighting, saffron flags with the image of Shri Ram are installed on the houses. Flags were also put up on motorcycles and other vehicles in the city. Citizens thronged to buy the flag throughout the day.

Demand for a flag up to Rs 150

Flag prices range from Rs 60 to Rs 800. It has the highest demand for flags ranging from Rs 60 to Rs 150. Around 200 flags were sold by noon. Shirts with 'Jai Shri Ram' written along with the flag are also in demand, said Karthik Jain, flag seller.

Lighting at home

Lighting is installed on the house. Flag rates have increased. But we are still going to purchase the flag. Monday will be celebrated with enthusiasm, said Anil Sharma.

A day of excitement

Monday will be a day of excitement for the citizens. This day will be memorable for Ram devotees. I will install a flag on my rickshaw, said Umesh Chavan.

Will worship Shri Ram at home

Will worship Lord Ram at home on Monday. We are also attending the programme organized in the temple in the vicinity of my house, said Vaibhav Rankhamb.