City celebrates Lakshmi Puja with enthusiasm;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The most important day of Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the city. On Tuesday (21st), between 6:11 pm and 8:40 pm, residents performed the rituals of Lakshmi Puja in their homes.

Devotees arranged idols of Goddess Lakshmi, offering fruits, flowers, incense, lamps, and traditional dishes with devotion. Special offerings included puran poli meals, chakli, karanji, chivda, shankarpale, anarse, and sev, among other festive treats. Families wore new clothes and celebrated Diwali together. Many homes were adorned with attractive electric lights.

Rain interrupts, But fireworks resume

After the Puja, residents enjoyed fireworks as usual. However, sudden heavy rain in the evening briefly halted the celebrations. Once the rain stopped, around 7:30 pm, people resumed bursting crackers with joy. Colorful sky lanterns and sparkling fireworks lit up the city’s night sky, adding brilliance to the festive spirit.