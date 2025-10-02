City celebrates Vijayadashami with grand Balaji rath yatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lakhs of devotees thronged Karnpura to witness the grand Balaji Rath Yatra on Vijayadashami, chanting “Govinda, Govinda” as the chariot rolled through the streets.

Towering ferris wheels with bright lights and the massive crowd created a vibrant festive atmosphere. Thousands of mobile cameras captured the scene as the chariot passed Panchavati Chowk, where devotees performed the traditional Simollanghan ritual. The celebrations began with an aarti at the Karnpura Balaji temple, performed by police commissioner Pravin Pawar. The pujari family then brought the idol out and placed it on the first level of the chariot. The honor of pulling the chariot traditionally belongs to the Kshatriya Kumawat community. Over 200 youths united to pull the chariot, making a path through the crowd. At Panchvati Chowk, Rajendra Pujari, Ashok Pujari, Anil, and Sanjay Pujari performed the aarti before the chariot returned to the temple. Earlier, the Rath yatra started from the Balaji temple at Rajabazar. The festival idol was carried to the chariot by Ranchhoddas Chichani, Rameshchandra Bajaj, and Arun Malani, while the idols of Ram and Lakshman were placed by Prful Malani. Women devotees danced to bhajans as the chariot moved through Pandhariba, Machhli Khadak, City Chowk, and Sarafa Road before reaching Shahaganj temple, where another aarti was performed.

-------------------

In the evening, a beautifully decorated palkhi carrying Balaji’s idol left Chauraha temple, carried by young devotees chanting bhajans. The palkhi moved through Kharakunwa, Machhli Khadak, City Chowk, Shahaganj, and Kirana Chowdi before returning to the temple. An aarti and distribution of Mahaprasad concluded the celebrations.

-------------------------

The city also celebrated Vijayadashami by burning effigies of Ravan – a 13-foot one at Shastrinagar and a 30-foot one at ISKCON Vedic Education and Cultural Centre, Varud Phata.