City Development Plan to be ready by December!

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The deputy director and head of the Development Plan (DP) Unit, Raza Khan, today underlined that the city’s integrated development plan will be ready by December at any cost.

Eight months ago, the state government has deployed an independent DP Unit comprising a team of expert town planners. Earlier, Khan had claimed that the DP plan will be ready in six months. However, reviewing the work ongoing at a snail’s pace, the municipal commissioner A K Pandey expressed his displeasure as according to him the unit failed to publish the existing land use (ELU) during this period.

When inquired Khan said that the plan will be ready by December-end or else he would tender his resignation.

“As per government norms, there is three and a half years period to draft the plan, however, the unit is striving to prepare it in one year. The state government will have to amend the rules,” he stressed.

When asked about any delay in publishing ELU, Khan confessed that there are some obstructions, but it is not the right time to speak about them. The staff of our unit had to visit congested bylanes for the survey. Meanwhile, the process of appointing a private agency to assist the unit is underway by the AMC, he said.