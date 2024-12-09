City development plan to undergo litmus test

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Four months ago, the city's newly drafted Development Plan (DP) was sent to the state government for its final approval. As an initiative in this regard, the scrutiny committee of the Urban Development Department (UDD) called a meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday. Hence, all eyes of those associated with the plan, directly or indirectly, have been set on the government's final take.

The scrutiny committee will review the presentation submitted for approval, suggest any necessary corrections, and then give the final nod to the plan. According to the sources, the whole process may take at least two weeks.

The development of the city has been halted for the last 33 years as the plan was not prepared so far. Earlier, efforts were made in 2015 to prepare the new plan, but there was no result. Later on, the Principal Secretary (UDD) Asim Kumar Gupta and the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took up the matter. Accordingly, the government appointed a special development plan (DP) unit and got the new plan readied from it. Later on, the objections and comments were invited upon the plan. Some of them were implemented, while the rest were kept aside. Hence several property-holders knocked on the doors of the Aurangabad Bench for justice. Accordingly, the bench also gave various orders in responses to these pleas.

DP unit submitted the plan to the state government four months ago. The scrutiny committee seems to have made a few corrections to it. Now, the plan has been finalised and a formal announcement is likely to be made in the meeting called on December 11 and 12 in Mumbai.

Approval of the UD minister mandatory?

Since the formation of the new state government, only the chief minister and the two deputy CMs had taken the oath. The installation of ministers is yet to be done. It is expected that the oath-taking ceremony of ministers from different portfolios is likely to take place. It is not fixed to whom the portfolio of Urban Development (UD) will be given. The plan will be finalised after seeking approval from the newly elected UD minister, said the sources.