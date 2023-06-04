City escapes heatstroke casualties amid harsh summer

Lingering heat continues to pose a risk: no reported fatalities during this summer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed an unforgiving summer this year, leaving many residents battling extreme temperatures and grappling with their health. As the mercury soared to 42 degrees Celsius in May, citizens found even stepping out of their homes after 9 am an arduous task. Despite the commencement of June, the lingering heat continues to pose a risk of heatstroke, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures, according to experts.

While the scorching weather took its toll on the populace, fortunately, there were no reported fatalities attributed to heatstroke during this summer. Private hospital doctors revealed that nearly 50 percent of patients seeking outpatient care in May were afflicted with heatstroke symptoms.

Notably, the district civil hospital did not admit any patients for heatstroke-related ailments. The district has not witnessed any heat stroke-related deaths, except for an incident on May 13 in Adul, where a 40-year-old man reportedly collapsed and died due to heat stroke. Although his relatives claimed it was due to dizziness, health authorities have yet to confirm the cause of death.

What is a heat stroke

Heatstroke, also known as sunstroke, occurs when the body's heat regulation mechanism failure. Primary symptoms include dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headaches, profuse sweating, and fatigue. In severe cases, adults may even lose consciousness as the initial symptom.

Immediate action is crucial

Immediate action is crucial in treating heatstroke. First aid involves swiftly removing excess heat from the body and promoting circulation. Patients should be relocated to an air-conditioned or shaded area with access to cooler temperatures. Application of ice to the neck, back, and armpits can help reduce body temperature. Seeking medical assistance promptly is strongly advised, said Dr Padmaja Saraf, additional civil surgeon.