City experiences cloudy weather throughout day

Weather to remain same for next 3 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and its surrounding areas will have cloudy weather for the next three days. Weather experts have also predicted unseasonal rain and hailstorm during this period.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 27.2 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.5 degrees Celsius. The weather was cloudy throughout the day while the cold was felt in the evening.

There were three consecutive days of severe cold last week. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 10.3 degrees Celsius. After that, the temperature continued to increase until Saturday. The weather was cold in the wee hours while the cold wind was blowing in the morning and cloudy weather in the afternoon. It was cold again in the evening.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday, was 10.3 degrees Celsius followed by it was 10 degrees Celsius on January 9, 12 degrees Celsius on January 10, 14 degrees Celsius on January 11 and 16.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The temperature will remain stable on January 13 and 14 but there is a possibility of rain due to cloudy weather.

Possible hailstorm

The weather will be cloudy for the next three days. It will also feel cold. There is also a possibility of hailstorm along with unseasonal rain.

(Shrinivas Aundhkar, weather expert)