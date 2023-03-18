City experiences rain for consecutive 3rd day

Chhatrapati Sambhjainagar: After a sunny day, the city experienced rain accompanied by a thunderstorm Saturday night.Crops were damaged because of unseasonal rains in the city and rural areas of the district for the consecutive third day.

Weather Department forecast unseasonal rains in the district between March 15 and 17. There was raining for the past two days. Sky was clear on Saturday. Citizens experienced heat. The weather changed suddenly after the evening. There was a cool breeze in the evening.

Dark clouds started gathering in the sky after 9.30 pm. It started raining at 9.45 pm with a thunderstorm. The rain continued for 20 to 25 minutes.