City gearing up for the festival of colors

-Markets buzzing with excitement, preparations in full swing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With just a few days to go before the festival of Holi, the preparations in the city are in full swing. The streets are alive with the hustle and bustle of people shopping for color powders and water guns, which are the most sought-after items during this festival of colors.

The shops are full of colorful powders in different shades and hues, along with water guns in different sizes and prices ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1000. Customers are spoilt for choice and are selecting their preferred items based on their budget and preferences.

Despite the availability of water guns, many people are choosing to play Holi with dry colors and herbal colors this year. The use of chemical-based colors has been discouraged by environmentalists, and people are becoming more conscious about the impact of such colors on the environment and their health.

Several shops are also selling herbal colors that are made from natural ingredients such as turmeric, henna, and flowers. These colors are not only eco-friendly but are also gentle on the skin and do not cause any harmful side effects.

Unique products on the line

In addition to the traditional Holi items, several shops are also selling unique and innovative products such as color-filled balloons, color sprays, and glitter powders. These items are gaining popularity among the younger generation who are looking for something new and exciting to add to their Holi celebrations.

Citizens gearing up for Holi

Apart from the markets, several community organizations and housing societies have also begun organizing their own Holi celebrations. People are excited to gather with their loved ones, play with colors, and indulge in festive delicacies.