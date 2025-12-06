City Getaway: Sukhna River set for scenic transformation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The historic city that once flourished along the banks of the Kham River had watched its lifeline slowly deteriorate into a waste-carrying nullah. As the river shrank and its stagnant waters grew increasingly polluted, the threat to the environment became undeniable. Recognizing the urgency, the caretaker Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) launched the Kham River Restoration Project (KRRP) a few years ago to restore the river’s lost vitality.

Today, the Eco Park developed along its banks has emerged as a serene haven for nature-lovers and visitors alike. Encouraged by this success, the municipal corporation has now taken up the Sukhna River Restoration Project (SRRP) to rejuvenate another river—welcoming citizens entering the city from the east—which, over time, had also degraded into a nullah.

The Sukhna River runs 5.3 kilometers through the city, serving as the entry point for visitors arriving from the east (Jalna and beyond). In contrast, the Kham River welcomes those entering from the west (Pune and further). The restored Kham River stretch offers a scenic experience for tourists traveling toward Daulatabad, Ellora, Khuldabad, and Mhaismal, as well as for industrial visitors heading to the Waluj Industrial Estate. Similarly, the Sukhna River corridor will provide a refreshing and picturesque welcome for industrialists en route to Shendra MIDC, Chikalthana MIDC, Jalna MIDC, and destinations farther ahead.

The SRRP has been launched under the guidance of municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, superintendent of gardens Vijay Patil, and deputy commissioner (solid waste management) Nandkishore Bhombe, with execution led by officer on special duty Jaywant Kulkarni and the special task force (STF).

Ground Report

With a start-to-finish approach, desilting and dredging of the Sukhna River—along the stretch from the Chikalthana bridge to the Chikalthana railway crossing—began in August 2025. The river spans 325 feet in width, comprising a 200-foot river basin and a 125-foot pitching area on both sides. Over the past three months, desilting and dredging have been completed along a 1.5-km stretch. The river depth at this section is approximately 25 feet.

The STF, consisting of 10 workers—including five skilled personnel trained during the KRRP—has been carrying out the operations. CSMC will soon begin stone pitching work, a specialized task that will be executed at a 45-degree angle.

Boulders Transported from Mitmita (15 km Away)

The CSMC has deployed six Hyva trucks, each capable of carrying 20 tons of boulders. Since the Sukhna River stretch has a black-soil base, no boulders were found during dredging or deepening. As a result, the municipal corporation is sourcing boulders from the Zoological Park area in Mitmita, located about 15 km from the site. So far, 100 truck trips have been completed, and stone pitching work began this week. This pitching is essential to withstand storm pressure and ensure a steady, uninterrupted flow of water.

In the next phase, CSMC plans to elevate the height of old bridges at Naregaon, CMIDC, the Airport, and the Railway Crossing. The corporation also intends to free up space along the existing Old Beed Bypass road and develop green gardens along both banks of the river.

Waiting for Blue line - Red line markings

Vijay Patil said, “ The SRRP implementation has been divided into four phases. On the ground level, the dredging and desilting of the river has been completed in the last couple of months and pitching work is underway by the Special Task Force (STF) recently. Meanwhile, CSMC is coordinating with the Department of Irrigation (DoI) for the Red and Blue line markings of the river and starting development works on the ridge.”