City gets 12 new police inspectors; 7 transferred outside

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of seven police inspectors (PIs) from the city were transferred to other districts while 12 PIs from other parts of the State were transferred here.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the list of transfers of PIs, APIs and PSIs of police department was released on Monday. Among them, 7 PIs of the city were transferred outside the district, while 12 new PIs were transferred to the city at the same time.

7 Police officers transferred to other districts

The names of the police officer and the place of transfer are as follows;

These seven city officials in the outer district

Ashok Giri- Nashik City

Avinash Aghav-Police Training Centre, Jalna

Geeta Bagwade-Pune City

Dilip Gangurde -Pune City

Amrapali Tayde-Nashik City

Ganesh Tathe – Nashik City

Sushil Jumde – Nashik City

12 officers to join city police force

Santosh Kasbe from Pimpri-Chinchwad was transferred here followed by Sandeep Bhosale, Dadasaheb Chudappa, Sunil Mane, Rajendra Sahane, Suraj Bandgar, Mangesh Jagtap, Jaywant Rajurkar, Somnath Jadhav (all from Pune City), Gajanan Kalyankar (Nagpur City), Tushar Adhav and Pawan Chaudhary (both from Nashik)

27 PSI transferred out of district

A total of 27 PSI of the city police have been transferred outside the district while 24 PSI have been transferred to the city. A total of two APIs have been transferred outside while two APIs will the city police after the transfer.

PI Venkatesh Kendre transferred to special security dept

Police inspector of Jawaharnagar Police Station Venkatesh Kendre was transferred to the Special Security Department incharge. Krishna Shinde was given the charge of MIDC Waluj Police Station.

With the joining of new Pis, the appointment of the head of the city branch and police stations will be done afresh