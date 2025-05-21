City hosts workshop on EV manufacturing blueprint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As India accelerates its transition to electric mobility, a workshop held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday spotlighted the often-overlooked yet vital component in EV manufacturing the Bill of Materials (BOM).

The session brought together over 50 stakeholders, including industrial groups, engineers, and policymakers. It was jointly organized by the chamber of marathwada industries and agriculture (CMIA), marathwada auto cluster, MAGIC business incubator, and Deogiri electronics cluster, in association with the World Resources Institute (WRI) India. Participants received detailed insights into the structure and significance of the BOM in EV production, witnessed live demonstrations of EV components, and explored key technical differences between Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and Electric Vehicles (Evs). Joint Director, union Ministry of MSME,Narendra Eastolekar, also addressed the gathering and shared information on various central government schemes available to support MSMEs in the EV ecosystem.