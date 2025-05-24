City jeweller linked to ₹1.97 cr cash seizure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A silver-coloured car seized by Malkapur police with Rs 1.97 crore in unaccounted cash has been traced to a jeweller from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The car was intercepted near Bodwad Naka around 1.30 pm on Friday, following a tip-off about a possible illegal cash movement. Police stopped the vehicle (registration number MH 20 GV 1781) and questioned its occupants Satish Hivrale (32) and Laxman Kuber (33), both residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. During a search of the vehicle, a large amount of cash was discovered hidden beneath the seats. When questioned, the duo gave vague and inconsistent responses. The Malkapur police immediately informed senior officers, revenue officials, and representatives from the State Bank. In their presence, the cash was counted at the police station, and the entire procedure was video-recorded. Following the formal procedure, the cash totalling over Rs 1.97 crore was deposited at the Buldhana district treasury, and the Income Tax Department was notified. Notably, this is the second significant cash seizure in the area within three days. Earlier in the week, another vehicle from Jalna was intercepted with Rs 50 lakh in cash.

Initial police hesitation raises eyebrows

In the hours following the seizure, Malkapur police initially refrained from disclosing the names of those involved or the owner of the car. This lack of transparency raised concerns. It was only after persistent media inquiries that officials revealed the identities of the two men and confirmed that the vehicle belongs to Ramniwas Dodhiya, a jeweller from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

