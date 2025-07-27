City joins global fight against silent killer: Hepatitis

Raj PatilChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the world observes World Hepatitis Day (July 28), city health officials and doctors have issued a serious call for early screening, vaccination, and public awareness, urging citizens not to ignore this silent liver disease.

The disease, which inflames the liver, often shows no symptoms in early stages, making early detection critical. Fortunately, medical advancements today allow effective treatment and full recovery, especially when diagnosed on time. The theme for 2025: Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down. There are five major types of hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis A and E spread mainly through contaminated food and water. Hepatitis B and C transmit through infected blood and bodily fluids. Hepatitis B can be managed long-term, and hepatitis C once considered incurable can now be fully treated in just 2–3 months,” the doctor added.

Know your nearest hepatitis vaccination centre

To strengthen preventive healthcare in the city, hepatitis vaccinations are being administered at designated government facilities. For infants, the vaccination is available at the District Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, adults can receive free vaccination against Hepatitis B and C at the Government Medical College(GMC). Health officials have urged citizens to take advantage of these facilities and ensure timely protection against hepatitis infections.

The Numbers at GMCH

At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s GMCH

• Around 1,300 patients are under treatment for Hepatitis B

• 139 tested positive for Hepatitis C

Expert Voices from the City

Vaccination are crucial for public awareness

“Most people don’t even realise how serious some conditions can be. That’s why I strongly believe vaccination and early detection are essential. We must raise awareness across the city to protect lives.”

— Dr Unmesh Takalkar, cancer and endoscopic surgeon

We began by training our staff first

“Compared to other cities, the number of hepatitis cases here is relatively low. To raise awareness, we conducted campaigns in medical colleges but most importantly, we first ensured our own staff was fully informed, so they could guide others effectively.”

— Dr Abhay Danorka, district health officer(DHO)

Fewer cases now, thanks to awareness and control.

“Compared to the last two years, we are observing a clear decline in hepatitis cases. The current numbers are significantly lower, which reflects improved disease control, increased public awareness, and timely preventive measures.”

— Dr Paras Mandlecha, Muncipal officer of health