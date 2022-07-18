City passengers can reach Mumbai in morning now

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 18:

Now, the city passengers can now go to Mumbai in morning Hours. The Mumbai Airport has sanctioned the slot for the air service from Aurangabad. Air India will soon start the air service for Mumbai in morning, informed the chairman of Aurangabd Tourism Development Foundation (ATFD) Civil Aviation Committee, Sunit Kothari.

Presently, Air India, Indigo and FlyBig are offering air services from Chikalthana Airport. Through these three airlines, the city passengers have gained the air connectivity to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. A few days back, FlyBig has started a service for Hyderabad in Morning hours. Later, Indigo started morning service for Delhi. The passengers had been demanding for morning flight to Mumbai for a long period. Now, the Mumbai Airport has allotted a slot for this service. Hence, the passengers can fly to Mumbai in morning. The timetable will be declared soon, Kothari informed.