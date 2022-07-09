City receives 201 mm rainfall in a month

Citizens waiting for heavy rains, 51.2 mm rainfall recorded on June 24

Aurangabad, July 9:

The monsoon started a month ago, but the city still has to wait for heavy rainfall. The city is experiencing only sparse to moderate rainfall during the day. The Chikalthana observatory has so far recorded 201.6 mm rainfall between June 9 to July 9.

Heavy rains accompanied with strong winds and thunderstorms blowing at a speed of 18 kmph lashed the city on the evening of June 9. Since then, the city has only experienced light showers in some parts and moderate rains in other areas.

The city has been witnessing active rains for the last few days. Dark clouds cover the sky. However, it rains for a few minutes and then disappears. The city also witnessed heavy clouds in the sky on Saturday. The MGM observatory recorded 1.1 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm.

The Chikalthana observatory has so far recorded 201.6 mm rainfall. The average rainfall recorded in the month of June this year is low as compared to last year, said meteorological assistant Sunil Nikalje.

Days with heavy rainfall

The city recorded heavy rainfall on June 13, 22, 24, 27, 30 and July 3. The highest rainfall of 51.2 mm was recorded on June 24 by the Chikalthana observatory.

Rainfall is below average

Except Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Bhusawal and Buldhana districts, the rest of Maharashtra has received good rainfall. We get rain clouds from across the Western Ghats that are formed in the Arabian Sea and Vidarbha and East Marathwada get rainfall from the clouds formed in the Bay of Bengal.

Currently, the Indian Ocean Dipole Index (IOD) index is in deficit and there are indications that it will remain as such for the next few months. If IOD is in deficit, then the total rainfall in our area is less. Overall, the rainfall this year is expected to be below average, Shrinivas Aundhkar, director, MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre.