City records 17.5 mm rain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city received 17.5 mm of rain on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief to the city after several days of hot and dry weather.

The rain started around 11 am and continued for several hours. The rain has brought down the temperature and brought some respite from the heat. It has also raised hopes of a good monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain in the coming days. The farmers were also happy with the rain, as it will help their Kharif crops.