City records 5.3 mm rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Some parts of the city experienced rain at 12.30 pm on Monday. However, this was for a short span. It resumed in the evening. The Chikalthana weather centre recorded 5.3 mm rainfall by 8.30 pm today.

The areas like Begumpura, the premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwda University (Bamu) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) experienced heavy rainfall for a short span while Chikalthana, Garkheda and Seven Hills had a mizzle.

The Weather Centre recorded 2.1 mm by 5.30 pm today. It was raining again after 6 pm. It received 3.2 mm rainfall between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm.