City registers 13.6 mm rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rain began in the city and urrounding areas from 4 PM on Saturday after an orange alert for rain was issued for all districts in Marathwada since Friday.

The rain continued until late at night. The rain had a significant impact on various Dandiya events organised across the city. The Chikalthana weather station recorded 13.6 mm of rainfall by 8 PM.

Even though the month of September is ending, the rain continues. The weather station also issued an orange alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district two days ago.

There was no rain in the city and the surrounding areas on Friday. However, intermittent showers began on Saturday morning. Rain started after 4 PM and continued intermittently until late at night. As a result, crowds had thinned out at various places where Dandiya events were organised.

Thousands of devotees come for the deity’s darshan at Karnpura. The devotees, who come with their families for the darshan, were disappointed due to the rain.