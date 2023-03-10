City renamed, but no efforts for branding

-Branding necessary from the point of view of tourism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central and State governments have renamed the city, known for its world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves, as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, it has come to light that no special funds have been provided in the state budget for the necessary branding activities.

The city, touted as the capital of tourism, attracts visitors from all over the world to see the historical caves and monuments. With the name change, it has become imperative to spread the new name globally and brand it at both national and international levels.

To achieve this, international-level programmes will have to be organized, and branding activities will have to be implemented abroad by the administration. Infrastructure development, including the construction of a large park like Siddharth garden and addressing issues such as roads and water, are also necessary. Furthermore, efforts to attract foreign companies to invest in the city are underway.

The tourism industry in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is of immense significance and requires substantial investment to promote the new name worldwide. It remains to be seen how the government will address the funding issue and execute the necessary branding activities to make the new name a global success. Despite the lack of funding in the state budget, it is crucial to prioritize the rebranding efforts to ensure that the city's brand value remains intact and attracts visitors from around the world.