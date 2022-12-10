City shivers as mercury drops to 7.5 degree Celsius

Record low temperature this winter: Biting cold in morning and evening

Aurangabad: The minimum temperature in the city dropped by 0.4 degree Celsius on Saturday with the Chikalthana observatory recording the lowest minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius this winter season. The bitter cold is making the citizens shiver all day long.

The city had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degree Celsius on Friday. For the second day in a row, the temperature dropped and citizens had to face the bitter cold. The cold winds with clear sky are making the citizens wear warm clothes even in the afternoon. Therefore, citizens are seen basking in the warmth of the sun in the afternoon. The cold weather is making it difficult to go outside even in the morning and evening. Special precautions are being taken for children and senior citizens. Since the beginning of winter, the citizens are experiencing constant fluctuation in temperature this year. Since the temperature has been falling for the last five days, the force of cold has increased. The weather department has predicted the possibility of rain in the next two to three days.

Lowest temperature after 2014

The minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees was recorded on December 9, 2014. There is no record of temperature in 2018 on the meteorological department's website. The minimum temperature recorded in Aurangabad on Saturday is expected to be the lowest temperature since December 2014.