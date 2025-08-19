City starts receiving additional 26 MLD of water

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city has started receiving an additional 26 MLD of water from Tuesday, bringing major relief to residents as water supply days are expected to be reduced by one or two soon. Meanwhile, the traditional pooja which was scheduled to be held this evening at the hands of the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis got cancelled as he cancelled his tour due to downpour in Mumbai.

It may be noted that the supply of an additional quantity of water to the citizens (other than the regular supply through 700 mm and 1200 mm pipelines) through 900-mm pipeline was supposed to be made from August 15 last year. However, due to absence of the water treatment plant of 26 MLD capacity at Pharola and emergence of other hurdles in the work delayed the project by a year. After trial and testing of potability of water, the function was organised this evening in presence of the CM and the deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

At Pharola, officials from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, including Member Secretary Amgothu Sri Ranga Naik, Chief Engineer Manisha Palande, GVPR’s Shiva Reddy, Sachin Mule of Shrihari Construction, along with municipal officials and staff, were present.

Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth informed that the formal inauguration of the expanded water supply project will be held soon. Some minor works remain at the Pharola water treatment plant, which will be gradually completed. However, he confirmed that the city has already started receiving the additional water from today itself.

Lakhs wasted on arrangements

For the Jalpoojan ceremony, extensive arrangements had been made by the municipal corporation and the MJP. A large tin shed with curtains on all sides, LED displays for information, and other facilities were set up. With the programme cancelled, this expenditure has gone to waste.