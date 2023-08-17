City students win gold medals in Gyan Olympiad Forum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Several students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar secured position in the first hundred in the national-level examination conducted by Gyan Olympiad in the academic year 2022-23. Ishan Bhole, Vaishnavi Gilada, Manas Mande, Abha Pentewar, Sameeha Pathak and Swara Nawade (MGM Cloverdale School); Rutwija Puri, Sudarshan Kulkarni, Mridang Jaiswal, Aarav Hiranya (R J International School); Aatmaj Jahagirdar (Little Angeles School ) and Poorab Phulfagar (Ryan International School) secured the gold medal and cash prizes. Gyan Olympiad Forum is a digital platform for English, Maths, Science exams.