City swelters as temperature soars to 40°C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city experienced scorching heat as the mercury climbed to a sweltering 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday. According to the Chikalthana observatory, this marked the second instance of the temperature reaching the 40-degree mark this season. The previous occurrence was recorded on May 23, when the temperature peaked at 40.6 degrees Celsius. Following a brief respite, temperatures soared once again, causing discomfort for residents. As the summer season progresses, residents hope for some relief from the scorching temperatures as the month of June approaches. They eagerly anticipate a change in weather patterns that will provide respite from the relentless heat and bring relief to the city.