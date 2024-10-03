City to be pothole-free by next Dussehra: G Sreekanth

--CREDAI Dream Home Expo

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A new pipeline is being laid to supply water from Jayakwadi to every household in the city with increased capacity. There will be a drainage line in every home.

This will make the city a pothole-free by the next Dussehra festival. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will ply 235 buses in the city to improve public transportation. Purchasing properties at the Confederation of Real Estate Developer's Association of India (CREDAI)Dream Home Expo, is a good opportunity,” said G Sreekanth, CSMC administrator.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the grand 'Dream Home Expo 2024' being organised by the CREDAI, the association of registered prominent builders and developers at Jabinda Ground between October 3 and 7.

The dignitaries cut a ribbon and lighted traditional lamps to mark the inauguration of this exhibition on Thursday, the first day of the Navratri Festival.

SBI's DGM Chandrashekhar Ratcha, CSMCCity Engineer S B Deshmukh, former State president of CREDAI Rajendra Singh Jabinda, treasurer Narendra Singh Jabinda, former president of CREDAI's city branch Nitin Bagadia, project coordinators Akhil Khanna, Bhaskar Chaudhary, Ashutosh Navandar, Sunil Patil, Ravi Vattamwar and Sanjay Kasliwal were present.

G Sreekanth said that the city would progress and people would be able to reach Mumbai in just 3 to 4 hours in the coming days due to the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

“With the installation of an additional 15,000 streetlights, there will be no darkness anywhere in the city. The rapidly developing city which is the capital of Marathwada, will be the next metropolitan city. Because of this, the property prices are likely to increase by next year,” he said.

CREDAIcitypresident Vikas Chaudhary, secretary Rohit Suryavanshi and Treasurer Prashant Amilkanthwar welcomed the dignitaries. Chandrashekhar Ratcha praised CREDAI for organising an excellent housing exhibition.

He also noted that the city's future is bright and purchasing a home here would be the best investment for the future. CoordinatorSangram Pathareproposed a vote of thanks. Project co-coordinators Ajit Bapat, Panjab Taur, Deepak Kulkarni, Gopesh Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, coordinator of the Women's StateWing CA Shweta Bhartiya, organiser of the Women's WingRenu Goyal, Youth Wing coordinator Vyasraj Jambagi and others worked hard for the success of the event.