City to be preferred for investment: British Deputy High Commissioner

Aurangabad, March 28:

“The city has good facilities for industrial and educational sectors. Preference will be given to the city for the investment in key areas in future,” said Alan Gemmell, the British Deputy High Commissioner.

He was here on Monday to review the development works of the city and the works done under the Smart City project. Under the guidance of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, the Aurangabad Smart City gave a presentation to him on various projects taken up to improve the quality of life in the city.

Gemmell was impressed with the presentation. He was also briefed on the city's historical heritage and tourism. The British Deputy High Commissioner was given information about Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Bibi Ka Maqbara, Panchakki, historic gates, Jayakwadi Dam, bird sanctuary, Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary.

Praising the efforts taken for development, he was pleased to see the city’s splendor.

Principal Ranjit Dass, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Dr Manju Jilla, Bhaskar Munde, Natasha Kaul Verma, Meghna Badjate, Prasad Kokil, Rajendra Joshi, Shailesh Dabhekar, Manish Agarwal, Dr Mangala Borkar, Aparna Thete, Saurabh Joshi, Santosh Tengle, Sakharam Panjde, Arun Shinde and others were present.

Gemmell said this meeting in the city would further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Sriram Narayanan, the State President of CII, said that Aurangabad is an important city for industrial investment. “Aurangabad is the best city to partner with the UK in the industrial sector. In terms of investment, the industry can take delegations and give presentations to congregations in the UK,” he added. Principal Ranjit Dass demanded that the student exchange programme, which was suspended for some reason, should be resumed.

Box

Alan Gemmell interacted with the audience, starting with 'Namaskar' in Marathi.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the AMC Commissioner how many jobs the city wants to create in the next few years?.

On this, Astik Kumar Pandey said that whenever a new water supply scheme is implemented, the city grows and develops manifold. “The city is currently implementing a new water supply scheme. This will create huge employment demand in the city,” he added.