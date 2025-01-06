City to get 200 MLD of water through Jackwell by March-end!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The work of constructing a Jackwell (water pumping station) at Jayakwadi Dam is progressing at a war footing. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has set the goal to complete the first phase of the Jackwell project by the end of March.

A new water supply scheme for the city is being implemented with an expenditure of Rs 2,740 crores, and 70% of the work on this scheme has already been completed. The core of this project is the Jackwell. Even though the dam is full, work continues day and night with Coffer Dams in place. The Jackwell is 100 metres long, 34 metres wide, and 19 metres deep, with 11 metres of the work already completed. It is not feasible to complete the entire project by the end of March. However, even if one phase of the Jackwell is completed, it will be easy to pump 200 MLD of water.

The distance from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrwadi is 39 km, and so far, 34 km of the water pipeline installation work has been completed. Work is ongoing every day for the remaining 5 km. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has constructed a road over the water pipeline, which has not affected the ongoing work. MJP will be fixing the air valves strictly according to the regulations, without resorting to any makeshift methods.

Jackwell springs water

Jayakwadi Dam is full. The Jackwell receives 200 MLD of water every 24 hours. To pump out this water, 10 pumps must run continuously, 24 hours a day. If even one motor is turned off, work cannot proceed at the Jackwell.

Chief Engineer’s opinion

MJP chief engineer Manisha Palande said that by completing the work on one side of the Jackwell, two pumps can be installed. After the work is completed in the last week of March, 200 MLD of water can be pumped from this location.

3 filters at Nakshatrawadi

A water treatment centre is being developed on the hill at Nakshatrawadi. Out of six filter tanks, three have been completed. This makes it a challenge for MJP to complete the work on both the water pipeline and the Jackwell by March, it is learnt.