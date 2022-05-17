City to get air connectivity for Pune, Goa, Solapur, Hy’bad

Aurangabad, May 17:

The city will get air connectivity for Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Solapur as FlyBig Airlines will start regional flight services from Chikalthana Airport.

So, two planes of the airline will land at Chikalthana Airport at night and provide flights from Aurangabad to Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Solapur.

Chief executive officer and managing director of the Airlines Sanjay Mandvia granted permission to start regional flight service from Chikalthana Airport.

As a result, entrepreneurs and tourists will benefit greatly.

A meeting was held in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi recently on the expansion and widening of Chikalthana Airport, expansion of airlines connecting for regions and starting immigration check-post facility at the airport.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad who led the delegation in Delhi demanded the expansion of Chikalthana Airport as the city is a world tourism centre and industrial hub. He also sought an expansion of air transport services.

This will increase the flow of other regional flights from the city including Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Solapur under the ‘Udan’ project.

FlyBig announced the launch of Hyderabad-Aurangabad-Hyderabad flight on May 15. It did not start, so a new flight date will be announced.