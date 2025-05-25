City to recycle construction waste into sand, bricks

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To tackle rising construction waste from urban development and building demolitions, the citys municipal corporation has sanctioned a Rs 3.84 crore project to recycle debris into sand and bricks. The contract has been awarded to C-Flo, with project completion targeted in four months.

Administrator G. Shreekanth confirmed the move, noting it will boost the city’s Swachh Bharat ranking, which currently suffers a 400-point penalty due to lack of waste processing. The city, which ranked 299 in the country earlier, improved to 22nd position last year.After years of deliberation and studying successful models nationwide, the civic body finalised plans and initiated the tender process.

Rs 18 cr project to streamline garbage transfer

In a parallel initiative, six garbage transfer stations will be built citywide to improve waste logistics. The Rs 24.88 crore project has been contracted to Hiwa India at 24.88% below estimate.

Stations will be set up at Shivajinagar, N-12, Central Octroi Post. Ramanagar, MIDC Chikalthana and Kanchanwadi.

Municipal officials inspect a model unit. Similar debris will soon be recycled into usable materials like sand and bricks.